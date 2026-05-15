BRAZIER'S BACK!

COLIN BRAZIER IS BACK. Joining Outpost exclusively for a new weekly show, Brazier, every Friday, the veteran broadcaster returns with sharp, personal and uncompromising monologues, looking at Britain, and the world, in 2026.

After retiring from broadcasting in 2023 to run his family farm, Colin has picked up the microphone and returned to our screens on Outpost. Reflecting on his decision to join Outpost, he invites you to ask how Britain got here, what has been lost, and how a shared sense of pride and belonging might yet be restored. Brazier will offer weekly commentary, conversation and argument for viewers who feel that the changes reshaping Britain are too often ignored, dismissed or deliberately left unsaid.

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We look forward to seeing you every Friday.