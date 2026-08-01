This Is the Inconvenient Truth About Terrorism

This week, Colin examines a string of terror attacks across Europe, from Nice a decade ago to last weekend’s atrocity in Berlin. He argues that the language used in the coverage of these atrocities is deliberately softened out of political correctness - when the reality is that Islamist and right-wing terrorism are not equivalent threats, as shown by starkly different casualty figures and MI5 caseloads.

From the Home Office’s shadowy Research, Information and Communications Unit to the way grieving families’ statements are used to shut down legitimate debate, Colin traces how Britain’s institutions are more concerned with managing public emotion than confronting uncomfortable truths.