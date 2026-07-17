Is The Odyssey Backlash Justified?

This week, Colin asks where the line should be drawn between artistic licence and historical truth. Using Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as a starting point, he argues that while fictional characters can be reimagined, altering the race of real historical figures risks distorting the past. From Cleopatra to the Battle of Hastings, he examines why some nations fiercely defend their historical record while others, such as Britain, often seem reluctant to do the same.



Underlying the debate is the question of motive: why creative industries are increasingly prioritising progressive ideology over historical accuracy and believable storytelling, which ultimately erodes public trust in the stories a nation tells about itself.