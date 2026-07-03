Is Civil War Really Coming to Britain?

This week, Colin ponders a scenario once considered unthinkable in Britain: civil war. Drawing on the work of King's College London Professor Dr David Betz, alongside polling, recent unrest and his own reporting, he examines how a subject once dismissed as the preserve of cranks is steadily entering mainstream debate as the social fabric begins to unravel.



Looking to countries including Japan, Lebanon and Northern Ireland, Colin explores how social cohesion is the glue that binds a nation together - and what can happen when it begins to break down. In doing so, he asks whether Britain still has the resilience to hold itself together, or whether it's no longer immune to the impulse of insurrection.