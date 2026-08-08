The Silent Crisis That Could End Britain

This week, Colin admits he is a “monomaniac”, revealing that his singular obsession is demography. He argues that falling birth rates in Britain are no longer an abstract concern but an existential threat. So why fewer children? Colin rejects articles of faith such as unaffordable housing and costly childcare, pointing instead to shifting values and culture.



In the second half, he explores potential solutions - from state incentives for parenthood to emulating Israel’s model. Throughout his monologue, Colin keeps returning to the uncomfortable question: if the British do not reverse course, who will replace us?