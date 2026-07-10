What Illegal Migrants Really Think of Britain

This week, Colin argues that illegal migration holds up an uncomfortable mirror to modern Britain. What if, instead of asking why migrants come here, we asked what they think of the country they encounter? Through a thought experiment, he imagines what an honest survey of illegal migrants would reveal about Britain’s culture, values and place in the world.



Drawing on Britain's colonial past and the rise of multiculturalism, Colin argues we have lost the restless curiosity that once saw us rule the seas. At its heart is a simple question: is Britain shaping those who arrive on our shores, or are they reshaping Britain?