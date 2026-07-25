The Reason Our MPs Got So Bad

This week, Colin reflects on the life and legacy of Ann Widdecombe to ask a larger question: why has the standard of Britain’s MPs declined so precipitously? He argues that today’s political class is a pale imitation of that which came before it.



From Labour’s “loveless” landslide in 2024 to the rise of grievance politics, Colin argues that Parliament is increasingly filled with unserious politicians who lack the life experience the job demands. He examines how we got here and where we are heading unless there is a radical reset.