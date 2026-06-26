Is it Finally Time to Defund the BBC?

This week, Colin argues that the BBC has become less a public broadcaster than an instrument of state-sponsored activism, increasingly positioning itself as the arbiter of acceptable opinion rather than one voice among many.

He traces Auntie’s evolution from John Reith’s mission to give audiences what they “ought to have” to today’s battles over bias, BBC Verify, and Labour’s proposals to promote “trusted” news online.

Yet despite falling public trust and growing competition from streaming platforms, the BBC’s influence may be stronger than ever.

Colin unpacks this paradox before returning to the central question: does Britain still need a state-funded public broadcaster, or is it time to defund the BBC?