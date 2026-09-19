Why We Mock Christianity but Fear Islam

This week, Colin returns from Arcadia in Greece - where Christian identity remains bound up with centuries of resistance to Muslim rule - to find St Paul's Cathedral has signed a nightclub residency, and asks why Christianity in modern Britain is fair game while Islam is untouchable. From Coronation Street hiding an altar cross to a Yorkshire teacher still in hiding for showing pupils an image of Muhammad, the double standard is everywhere.



It isn't really about protecting Christianity from criticism, Colin argues, but what the asymmetry reveals: a Church of England more interested in helter-skelters and slavery reparations than its own survival, and a Britain too disoriented to notice millions of Muslims worldwide quietly converting to Christianity, often at grave personal risk. A society unwilling to defend its own religious heritage on equal terms leaves a vacuum for more assertive faiths to fill.