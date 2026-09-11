The Lie We Told Ourselves About 9/11

This week, Colin reflects on the lessons the West still hasn't learned 25 years since 9/11 - chief among them is an unwillingness to reckon honestly with Islamism, the ideology capable of driving educated, comfortable men to commit the unthinkable.



Drawing on decades reporting from Karachi to Iraq to Britain, he argues the mainstream media has consistently dodged naming religious ideology as the true driver of jihadist violence, reaching instead for excuses that ultimately provide cover to the West's mortal enemy.