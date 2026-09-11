This week, Colin reflects on the lessons the West still hasn't learned 25 years since 9/11 - chief among them is an unwillingness to reckon honestly with Islamism, the ideology capable of driving educated, comfortable men to commit the unthinkable.
Drawing on decades reporting from Karachi to Iraq to Britain, he argues the mainstream media has consistently dodged naming religious ideology as the true driver of jihadist violence, reaching instead for excuses that ultimately provide cover to the West's mortal enemy.
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The Lie We Told Ourselves About 9/11
Why 25 years of excuses have only strengthened the West's mortal enemy
This week, Colin reflects on the lessons the West still hasn't learned 25 years since 9/11 - chief among them is an unwillingness to reckon honestly with Islamism, the ideology capable of driving educated, comfortable men to commit the unthinkable.
The BRAZIER Show
The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.
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