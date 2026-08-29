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Why Britain’s Problems Are Bigger Than You Think

From heinous sex crimes to migrant leaflets, how this year’s silly season took a sinister turn
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This week Colin argues Britain isn’t just broken, but “bats**t”. He points to a summer of surreal own-goals, including a farming minister who felt faint at raw meat, the Greens wanting to strip police of their tasers and shut all prisons, and national alerts about barbecue safety - all amid record Channel crossings.

That lunacy, he says, found its most farcical expression in a Home Office booklet for new migrants explaining rape and that men and women are “equal”. Colin asks why a daily drumbeat of sexual assaults, so shocking in their depravity, barely makes front-page news anymore. Confronting these hard questions, he reaches a startling conclusion about how we got here.

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