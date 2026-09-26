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Why Labour Hates Self-Made Men Like Jim Ratcliffe

Labour has a billionaire problem, and it’s the rest of us who will end up paying the price
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This week, Colin examines Britain’s increasingly fraught relationship with wealth through the story of Jim Ratcliffe, asking why the self-made billionaire has become a lightning rod in the debate over success, inequality and mass immigration.

From the industrialists who built Britain to today’s entrepreneurs and high earners, Colin traces the ideological roots of the animosity towards wealth creation and asks what happens when those with the means to leave decide that Britain is no longer worth the price of staying.

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