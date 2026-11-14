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Why Don’t We Dress Up Any More?

Colin Brazier examines what Britain has lost in its relentless drive to modernise
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Britain was once a country where dressing smartly, respecting authority and observing tradition were taken as read. Today, ties are disappearing, informality reigns supreme and even our oldest institutions balk at their own customs. But is this relentless retreat from tradition coming at the expense of something more important?

From the classroom to the police force, Parliament and the Church, Colin Brazier examines what Britain has lost in its relentless drive to modernise. Drawing on the examples of Britain’s strictest headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh, and Greater Manchester Police chief Stephen Watson, Colin argues that tradition is about far more than appearances.

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