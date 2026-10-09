France Is Burning - Is This the End of the Fifth Republic?

This week, Colin looks beyond the headlines surrounding France’s latest wave of riots to examine what is really driving the unrest - and why the turmoil across the Channel should alarm Britain. Drawing on his experiences reporting from France and the legacy of the 1968 uprising, he explores the deepening tensions surrounding immigration, integration and national identity.

With Marine Le Pen potentially on course for the French presidency, Colin warns that the violence on France’s streets may be a dress rehearsal for a much bigger political confrontation. Could Britain face similar upheaval if Nigel Farage comes to power? And what can the French experience teach us about the challenges that may lie ahead?