Was Their Sacrifice Worth It?

For Colin Brazier, Remembrance Sunday feels like a funeral for the Britain his grandfather fought for. He contrasts the Bradford he grew up in with the city he sees today and asks how much of the country our fallen heroes would still recognise.

From the politicisation of the poppy to Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that Britain should have stayed out of the Second World War, Colin examines what happens when a country loses touch with its wartime past. We still wear the poppy. But how many of us understand why?