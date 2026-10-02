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This Will Change Britain Forever

Why Britain's border crisis is about to go from bad to worse
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Outpost

This week, Colin cuts through the noise surrounding Andy Burnham's Labour conference speech to expose what his government is really up to on immigration.

From the Afghan resettlement scheme to the interminable small boats crisis, Colin questions both the decisions and indecisions reshaping Britain - and argues that the consequences of the looming “Burnham wave” will be felt for decades.

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