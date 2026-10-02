This week, Colin cuts through the noise surrounding Andy Burnham's Labour conference speech to expose what his government is really up to on immigration.
From the Afghan resettlement scheme to the interminable small boats crisis, Colin questions both the decisions and indecisions reshaping Britain - and argues that the consequences of the looming “Burnham wave” will be felt for decades.
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This Will Change Britain Forever
Why Britain's border crisis is about to go from bad to worse
This week, Colin cuts through the noise surrounding Andy Burnham's Labour conference speech to expose what his government is really up to on immigration.
The BRAZIER Show
The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.
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