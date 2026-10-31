The Slavery Scam That Could Bankrupt Britain

King Charles is currently on a tour of the Caribbean, against a backdrop of calls from Commonwealth nations to force the British taxpayer to transfer trillions in "reparations" for the transatlantic slave trade. Colin Brazier confronts the growing campaign to make the British taxpayer transfer trillions. From the Commonwealth and United Nations to Labour backbenchers such as Dawn Butler, who has openly called for reparations, Colin questions why Britain’s role in abolishing slavery is so often overlooked while other nations escape similar scrutiny.



With King Charles facing pressure to formally apologise and address demands for reparations, Colin examines the movement’s growing influence on British institutions and warns that race-based compensation could take a very sinister turn.