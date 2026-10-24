Colin Brazier draws on his decades in broadcast journalism and firsthand experience inside Reform UK's headquarters to scrutinise ITV’s "explosive" undercover investigation.
From hidden cameras and leading questions to selective editing, Colin asks whether investigative journalism has crossed the line into political activism – and whether the mainstream media can still be trusted to report impartially.
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Why the Media is Trying to Stop Reform
Colin Brazier weighs in on ITV’s undercover Reform UK documentary, questioning whether journalism has crossed the line into political activism
Colin Brazier draws on his decades in broadcast journalism and firsthand experience inside Reform UK's headquarters to scrutinise ITV’s "explosive" undercover investigation.
BRAZIER
The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.
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