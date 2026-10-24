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Why the Media is Trying to Stop Reform

Colin Brazier weighs in on ITV’s undercover Reform UK documentary, questioning whether journalism has crossed the line into political activism
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Colin Brazier draws on his decades in broadcast journalism and firsthand experience inside Reform UK's headquarters to scrutinise ITV’s "explosive" undercover investigation.

From hidden cameras and leading questions to selective editing, Colin asks whether investigative journalism has crossed the line into political activism – and whether the mainstream media can still be trusted to report impartially.

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