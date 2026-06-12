Is Belfast a Warning?

This week, Colin takes a 360-degree view of the unrest that has gripped Belfast after a Sudanese asylum seeker savagely attacked a local man.

He urges viewers to condemn the violent response without ignoring the role that uncontrolled migration - and the mainstream media and progressive politicians’ failure to address it - has played in stoking community tensions in Northern Ireland.

Set against this backdrop is the province’s history of sectarian violence. Drawing on his own reporting from the Troubles in the 1990s, Colin reveals how the latest disorder risks reopening old wounds while emboldening a new form of authoritarianism.

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