The Real Story of How Britain Abandoned its Borders

This week, Colin looks at the Channel crisis through the story of Dunkirk, where small boats once came to rescue British soldiers from the beaches of northern France. Today, 86 years on, different small boats are setting off in the opposite direction. This is a story of the failure of the state, of borders, national will, and a Britain that too often treats problems as inevitable.

Colin invites you to ask who is really driving the crossings, why the routes keep changing, and what will become of the country if this crisis continues unabated. Though many politicians have claimed to have a solution, stopping the boats will require more than slogans.

It will require the kind of seriousness, imagination and resolve Britain once managed to summon in its darkest hour.

This is Brazier. Only on Outpost.

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