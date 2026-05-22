Why Brits voted for Brexit

This week, Colin Brazier reflects on Brexit, what it meant to him and to his late wife, a lifelong Eurosceptic who saw leaving the EU as a matter of democracy, sovereignty and political honesty, rather than slogans or campaign spin.

As failing politicians, desperately short of ideas, try to restart the Brexit wars, Colin revisits the bitterness of the referendum years, when millions of Leave voters were unfairly caricatured by political elites and the media. For those with the will to remember, it was about so much more than the enduring divide between metropolitan Remainers and working-class Brexiteers.

Now free to speak openly after all these years, Colin offers a passionate defence of the 2016 vote, and a meditation on loss, memory, democracy and what Brexit was really about.

This is Outpost.

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