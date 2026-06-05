The True Story behind the Murder of Henry Nowak

This week, Colin examines how the killing of Henry Nowak has sparked a long overdue reckoning with issues of race, policing and justice in Britain. A system shaped by decades of anti-racism dogma has become unable or unwilling to spot racism when it falls outside the approved narrative, leaving police, politicians and the media trapped, unable to define what victimhood is in the 21st century.



Tracing the rot back to the Macpherson Report, Colin asks whether the fear of being accused of prejudice has distorted public institutions and eroded equal justice. He also reflects on the uncomfortable echoes of George Floyd, and why Nowak’s death has forced a far quieter, more reluctant response. At the centre of the episode is the haunting image of Nowak’s handcuffed hand: a symbol, Colin argues, of a country whose authorities have lost their scepticism, their nerve and their willingness to tell the truth.



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