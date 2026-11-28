A decade after 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU, Andy Burnham has reopened the Brexit wars. He’s even borrowed Leave’s rallying cry, “Take Back Control”, to make the case for going back in. For campaigners who never accepted the 2016 result, the wait may finally be over.

That willingness to play the long game reminds Colin Brazier of his time reporting in Afghanistan, where the Taliban calculated that the West would eventually lose the will to stay. He asks whether Burnham is harnessing the zeal of the Rejoiners to draw Green and Lib Dem voters to Labour and secure a decisive victory over a divided Right at the next general election.