Britain's taxpayers are paying more than ever, yet public services are failing and millions remain dependent on the state. From a civil servant who fraudulently earned £284,000 working five government jobs simultaneously to spiralling welfare costs, the divide between Britain's grafters and shirkers is growing.
Colin Brazier asks why Britain increasingly rewards those who game the system while leaving hardworking taxpayers to foot the bill. He explores the perverse incentives driving this imbalance and asks whether Britain has lost sight of the value of work itself.
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The £284,000 Scandal That Exposes Broken Britain
Why one civil servant’s five-job fraud is just the tip of the iceberg
Britain's taxpayers are paying more than ever, yet public services are failing and millions remain dependent on the state. From a civil servant who fraudulently earned £284,000 working five government jobs simultaneously to spiralling welfare costs, the divide between Britain's grafters and shirkers is growing.
BRAZIER
The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.The Colin Brazier Show. A new monologue from veteran British broadcaster - Every Friday + special guests.
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