Britain's taxpayers are paying more than ever, yet public services are failing and millions remain dependent on the state. From a civil servant who fraudulently earned £284,000 working five government jobs simultaneously to spiralling welfare costs, the divide between Britain's grafters and shirkers is growing.



Colin Brazier asks why Britain increasingly rewards those who game the system while leaving hardworking taxpayers to foot the bill. He explores the perverse incentives driving this imbalance and asks whether Britain has lost sight of the value of work itself.