Inside the Asylum System

This week, Tom welcomes The Critic editor Graham Stewart and guest Fred de Fossard to discuss the October issue of The Critic.

Listeners are walked through a preview of a profile of Roger Hallam which features in the print issue, as well as discussing the cover piece which talks about the figure behind Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Fred then explains asylum reform, tracing the system from the 1951 Refugee Convention’s postwar European focus through its 1967 expansion into a global framework. He reflects on decolonisation, international law, and refugee movements of the 1980s and 1990s.

All that and much more, make sure to subscribe below, and share if you enjoyed this episode.

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