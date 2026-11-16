Britain's China Problem

This week on The Critic Show, Tom and Henry are joined by Ted Jeffrey to discuss the growing security risks posed by Chinese-owned vehicles in the Ministry of Defence’s fleet. With connected cars cap…
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THE CRITIC
The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston.The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston.