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Britain's China Problem

Are we selling out our security?
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This week on The Critic Show, Tom and Henry are joined by Ted Jeffrey to discuss the growing security risks posed by Chinese-owned vehicles in the Ministry of Defence’s fleet. With connected cars cap…

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