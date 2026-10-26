What has happened to the political party conference?
Henry Hill and Tom Jones are joined by former lobby journalist Rob Hutton, who, having attended both the Tory and Reform conferences, looks at the …
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A tale of two conferences
and some thoughts on "the vibe".
∙ Paid
What has happened to the political party conference?
THE CRITIC
The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston.The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston.