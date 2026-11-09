The Fight Over Reparations

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview72The Fight Over ReparationsWhat Is the Church of England Doing?OutpostNov 09, 2026∙ Paid72ShareWhat is really behind Project Spire, and what could it mean for the Church and the country? This week, Tom and Henry are joined by author, historian and churchwarden Bijan Omrani to discuss Project S…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inTHE CRITICThe weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston. The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston. SubscribeAuthorsOutpostRecent PostsWhere Does Your Tax Money Really Go?Nov 2 • OutpostA tale of two conferencesOct 26 • OutpostWhatever happened to net zero?Oct 19 • OutpostCritic Wine ClubJul 13 • OutpostJuly RoundupJul 6 • OutpostThe New Economic Settlement Jun 29 • OutpostWine ClubJun 22 • Outpost