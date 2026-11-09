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The Fight Over Reparations

What Is the Church of England Doing?
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What is really behind Project Spire, and what could it mean for the Church and the country?

This week, Tom and Henry are joined by author, historian and churchwarden Bijan Omrani to discuss Project S…

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