Whatever happened to net zero?

On this week’s episode of The Critics Show, Chris Bayliss is joined by Harry Wilkinson, Head of Policy at the Global Warming Policy Foundation, to examine growing public scepticism towards net zero and the reasons behind it.

Moving beyond the question of whether support for net zero is waning, Harry explores how the Government could communicate its policies more effectively and make them more relevant to the public.

As more of Britain’s economy becomes electrified, the resilience of the electricity grid is increasingly critical. The discussion examines the often-overlooked costs of renewable energy generation and the infrastructure needed to support it.

Ultimately, the question is not simply whether Britain should decarbonise, but how it should do so - and at what cost to the British taxpayer.