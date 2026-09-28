Reform’s polling problem

Reform’s fortunes are changing, while the Conservatives face a difficult balancing act: keeping older voters onside while finding a compelling offer for younger generations.

On this week’s Critics Show, Chris Bayliss is joined by Henry Hill and Scarlett Maguire to untangle the confusing web of where voters’ loyalties really lie in a political landscape defined by fragmentation on the right and disappointment on the left.

They discuss Scarlett’s latest research, which suggests Reform has been in decline since earlier this year, while also examining the rise of younger right-wing parties such as Restore.

Henry and Chris also talk to Scarlett about the Conservative–Liberal Democrat contest and what shifting voter loyalties could mean for the political landscape.