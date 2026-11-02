Where Does Your Tax Money Really Go?

Did you know that you fund charities with which you may profoundly disagree? Or that the government pays groups to campaign against it?

This what independent journalist Charlotte Gill has devoted her work to look at. She joins Tom and The Critic editor Graham Stewart, looking at the highlights from this month’s edition, and in particular, Charlotte’s cover piece.

Charlotte examines how public money is distributed across the charity sector, questioning whether some taxpayer-funded organisations are working in opposition to the government’s stated aims on immigration and asylum.

The discussion also explores the growing emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in funding decisions, and whether these priorities are being placed ahead of merit and measurable outcomes. Charlotte reveals the scale of public funding involved, which organisations receive it and the causes being supported by taxpayers’ money.

Graham also talks us through some other highlights in this month’s issue, which is out now and available for consumption!