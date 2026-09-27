What would trigger NATO?

In this episode of Warzones, James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat examine the growing tension between Russia and NATO, from unidentified drones around European military bases and threats to undersea cables and critical infrastructure, to the question of where asymmetric warfare ends and direct confrontation begins. They discuss Russia’s difficulties on the battlefield in Ukraine, the prospect of further mobilisation, the increasing importance of drone warfare and Ukraine’s campaign of deep strikes against Russian oil, logistics and infrastructure.

This week, America’s military posture in Europe is also in question, with the pressure on Zelensky to curb attacks on Russian refineries, the wider impact of the conflict with Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and the mood among US Republicans towards Britain, including emerging tensions over the Falkland Islands and the transatlantic alliance.