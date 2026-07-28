CAR BOMB STOPPED - Are the IRA back?

In this week’s episode of WARZONES, James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat are joined by journalist Michael Murphy to discuss a security scare that echoes the darkest days of the Troubles: a young law student was intercepted near Carrickmacross transporting a Semtex car bomb, its timer apparently set to go off the day before Princess Anne’s visit to Fermanagh — a coincidence one source called “one in a million.” The panel explores the suspect’s unusual profile, the possible Gaddafi-era origins of the explosives, and what it all signals about dissident republicans today.

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