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CAR BOMB STOPPED - Are the IRA back?

Inside the foiled IRA bomb plot timed to detonate a day before Princess Anne's visit to Belfast.
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In this week’s episode of WARZONES, James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat are joined by journalist Michael Murphy to discuss a security scare that echoes the darkest days of the Troubles: a young law student was intercepted near Carrickmacross transporting a Semtex car bomb, its timer apparently set to go off the day before Princess Anne’s visit to Fermanagh — a coincidence one source called “one in a million.” The panel explores the suspect’s unusual profile, the possible Gaddafi-era origins of the explosives, and what it all signals about dissident republicans today.

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