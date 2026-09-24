Why Britain Is One Cut From Disaster

This week, James Glancy is joined by Tom Sharpe on WARZONES to discuss Russia’s naval threat to Britain’s undersea cables - the lines that carry most of the country’s data, banking and communications, with little redundancy and little protection.

A deniable cut in the Atlantic, paired with cyber attacks, could stall the economy, and the Navy now has too few subs and frigates to deter it.

They also cover Milei’s Falklands claims, Trump’s comments on British sovereignty, and Argentina’s planned new ships and aircraft. Britain is short of hulls and political will, and cannot wait until a cable is cut or the Falklands become a live crisis.