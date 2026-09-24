OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Why Britain Is One Cut From Disaster

James Glancy and Tom Sharpe discuss how Russia could take Britain offline - and why the Falklands are back in play
Outpost's avatar
Outpost

This week, James Glancy is joined by Tom Sharpe on WARZONES to discuss Russia’s naval threat to Britain’s undersea cables - the lines that carry most of the country’s data, banking and communications, with little redundancy and little protection.

A deniable cut in the Atlantic, paired with cyber attacks, could stall the economy, and the Navy now has too few subs and frigates to deter it.

They also cover Milei’s Falklands claims, Trump’s comments on British sovereignty, and Argentina’s planned new ships and aircraft. Britain is short of hulls and political will, and cannot wait until a cable is cut or the Falklands become a live crisis.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture