Middle East in Chaos

In this episode of WARZONES, Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy assess the fragile pause in the US-Iran conflict and how dwindling American missile stocks could reshape the balance of power in the Gulf. They also discuss the Houthis’ proposal to impose a toll on shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb, the prospect of US military action against al-Qaeda-linked militants in Mali, and the return of Somali piracy around one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Finally, they argue that recent wars have exposed the West’s inability to produce military equipment at the speed and scale modern warfare demands.

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