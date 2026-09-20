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Why Space Wars Are Coming

As the US acknowledges weapons in orbit, James Glancy and Garbrielle Elefteriu discuss whether an accelerated arms race above our heads is under way
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This week, James Glancy is joined by Gabriel Elefteriu on WARZONES to discuss America’s first public acknowledgement that it has deployed weapons in space, which has sparked warnings of a high-risk arms race with Russia and China in Earth’s orbit. They look at how orbit is changing, from more than 16,000 active satellites to increasingly manoeuvrable spacecraft.

They also examine the vulnerability of the ground stations and undersea cables that space systems depend on, and where Britain stands: heavily reliant on the US and well behind France in operational space capability.

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