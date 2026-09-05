What are our armed forces for, who threatens us, and what role should Britain play in the world? America has the Monroe Doctrine; China has Belt and Road. Britain has no equivalent — and since 1945 our defence and foreign policy has been reactive rather than directed. This panel brings together experts from the military, intelligence, technology and industry to address three questions: how we rebuild the armed forces, how we secure the country against modern threats, and how Britain uses trade, diplomacy and military power to restore its influence.
From the Reform UK conference, featuring Featuring James Glancy, Danny Kruger MP of Reform UK, Tom Sharpe OBE of the Daily Telegraph and Robert Clark of the 878 Institute.
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Defence, Security and Strategy: Britain’s place in the world
Live panel from the Reform UK conference
What are our armed forces for, who threatens us, and what role should Britain play in the world? America has the Monroe Doctrine; China has Belt and Road. Britain has no equivalent — and since 1945 our defence and foreign policy has been reactive rather than directed. This panel brings together experts from the military, intelligence, technology and industry to address three questions: how we rebuild the armed forces, how we secure the country against modern threats, and how Britain uses trade, diplomacy and military power to restore its influence.
WARZONES
Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former Royal Marine Commando James Glancy, and Parachute Regiment officer Andrew Fox, analyse these conflicts and report live front line.Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former Royal Marine Commando James Glancy, and Parachute Regiment officer Andrew Fox, analyse these conflicts and report live front line.
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