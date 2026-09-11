In this episode of WARZONES, Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy examine the growing stalemate in the Iran war and the consequences of the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
With no obvious end in sight, they consider Iran’s ability to threaten shipping and the wider economic consequences. They also examine the imbalance in the economics of modern warfare, with Iran able to deploy cheap drones against vastly more expensive Western missiles and defensive systems.
As the Houthis capture Yemen’s strategic coastline and tighten their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, they ask how long America can sustain this war as the costs mount - and what happens if it loses its enthusiasm, as it did in Afghanistan.
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Houthis Capture Strategic Yemen Coastline - Advantage Iran?
As the costs of the Iran war mount, Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy ask what happens if the West loses its will
In this episode of WARZONES, Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy examine the growing stalemate in the Iran war and the consequences of the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
WARZONES
Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.
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