For the first time in centuries, Britain does not have a single frigate or destroyer in either the Gulf or the Mediterranean. The Royal Navy is now weaker than anytime in history, down to just 13 Frigates and Destroyers. When Iran attacked RAF Akrotiri in Cypress with Shaheed drones, the Navy’s only available two Destroyers were sat in Portsmouth, unable to yield their Air Defence weaponry. Keir Starmer is now dispatching just one Type 45 destroyer, HMS Dragon, to defend Cyprus, yet she is not expected to sail until next week due to maintenance works.

The Israeli American war with Iran has exposed the lack political preparation by the British Government for Iran’s retaliation, humiliating Britain on the global stage. For Britain’s armed forces, the fiasco has revealed the extent to which decades of continuous defence cuts have left them unable to protect Britain’s sovereign bases around the world.

Forty-three years ago, a Royal Navy submarine sunk the ARA General Belgrano during the Fal…