Can Taiwan survive invasion?

Tom Tugendhat speaks live from Taipei to James Glancy as they discuss China’s increasing pressure to isolate Taiwan from the international community.

In January 2026 China has continued to ratchet up the pressure on Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping, declared Taiwan’s reunification was “unstoppable,” following major drills by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) simulating a blockade, emphasising that Taiwan is “sacred territory.” America has recently approved $11billion arms sale, of weaponry proven on the battlefields of Ukraine (HIMARs, Javelin, Howitzers and loitering drones), one of the largest arms sales to Taiwan in history. U.S. intelligence officials and military analysts believe Xi has instructed the PLA to be capable of a successful invasion by 2027, coinciding with the PLA’s 100th anniversary.

Tom and James discuss the Taiwanese disbelief that Britain’s Labour Government have approved a mega embassy in the city of London, the atmosphere in Taipei after recent hostile Chinese military exercises, and their preparations to defend the island.