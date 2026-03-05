OUTPOST

War in Iran with Professor Ali Ansari

It's Day 6 of the Iran War, all Iranian senior leadership have been killed, what happens next? Professor Ali Ansari joins James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat on Warzones.
Mar 05, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the next phase of the American -Israeli aerial bombardment is commencing, after the Iranian air defences, ballistic missiles and Navy have been neurtralised. Now the question turns to what happens after more than 50 senior members of the Iranian Regime, including Ayatollah Khamenei, have been killed by strikes. Ali, James and Tom discuss these key questions on the next phase of the war;

Who is left from the IRGC to negotiate with?

What could a settlement look like?

Will the Iranian people rise up and could there be inter-tribal conflict?

How did Keir Starmer and Britain get it so wrong?

