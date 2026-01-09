Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Iran - Is the Regime about to fall? Live with Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy
A recording from James Glancy's live video
Jan 09, 2026
WARZONES
Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former Royal Marine Commando James Glancy, and Parachute Regiment officer Andrew Fox, analyse these conflicts and report live front line.Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former Royal Marine Commando James Glancy, and Parachute Regiment officer Andrew Fox, analyse these conflicts and report live front line.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Tugendhat
Writes Dispatches Subscribe
Recent Episodes