Is America about to strike Iran? (again)

Former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, joins James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat MP, on American military preparations to strike Iran, as diplomatic efforts appear to be breaking down.
James Glancy
Feb 06, 2026

The US has moved enough military assets into the Middle East, to now be ready to strike Iran. While the potential targets are largely predictable, the outcome is not. If no last-minute deal can be reached with the Ayatollah’s and President Donald Trump decides to order US forces to attack, Iran’s response could have grave regional and global repercussions.

Tom Sharpe commanded a Royal Navy frigate on operations in the Gulf, and has first hand experience of Iranian tactics. Tom Tugendhat, James Glancy and Tom Sharpe take a look at what the Iranian response could be and how the US could prosecute strikes on the Iranian regime.

