This week, Critic wine writer Henry Jeffreys talks to Olivia Manet from Corney & Barrow about the latest Critic Wine Club selection: three summer wines chosen for freshness, value and drinkability. Olivia explains how she got into the wine trade, Corney & Barrow’s long history, and why great wine does not always have to mean grand cru prices.

Henry and Olivia taste a mountain-fresh Pinot Grigio from Friuli, a pale but flavour-packed Provence rosé, and a joyful Fleurie from Beaujolais, all ideal for summer drinking, barbecues, light lunches and long evenings.

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To order the delicious wines Olivia and Henry are drinking, follow the link below:

https://thecritic.co.uk/wine-club/