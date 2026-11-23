Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview612Farage’s Fight for Britain How long can he hold on for? OutpostNov 23, 2026∙ Paid612ShareIs Nigel Farage a threat to British democracy – or has the establishment made him a target?On The Critic Show this week, listeners are in for a healthy debate about the character of Reform leader, Ni…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inTHE CRITICThe weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston. The weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine, featuring Tom Jones, Chris Bayliss, Poppy Coburn and Fleur Meston. SubscribeAuthorsOutpostRecent PostsBritain's China ProblemNov 16 • OutpostThe Fight Over ReparationsNov 9 • OutpostWhere Does Your Tax Money Really Go?Nov 2 • OutpostA tale of two conferencesOct 26 • OutpostWhatever happened to net zero?Oct 19 • OutpostCritic Wine ClubJul 13 • OutpostJuly RoundupJul 6 • Outpost