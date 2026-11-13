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Sex, Secrets and Silicon: Inside the explosive Nvidia Affair

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Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy break down the scandal engulfing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. His resignation on Thursday followed a series of allegations of extramarital affairs with a customer and two employees, including Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

At the centre of the international scandal is Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), a 43-year-old Chinese citizen and former executive whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy. Tom and James explain how honey traps work, why the story matters for defence, security and the AI chip race, and what it could mean for US chip policy.

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