Russian fishing vessels have spent hundreds of hours over Britain’s crucial undersea cables. Is Russia preparing for its next grey zone attack?
Tom and James discus the latest reports that Trump and Netanyahu will strike Iran again after the Midterms, the situation in Ukraine as Russia reverts to its ‘Grozny doctrine’ of deliberately attacking civilian targets, and whether Britain needs to adopt a far more aggressive posture to Russian militarised fishing vessels conducting surveillance on Britain’s critical national infrastructure.
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Has Russia Weaponised its Fishing Fleet Against Britain?
Russian fishing vessels have spent hundreds of hours over Britain’s crucial undersea cables. Is Russia preparing for its next grey zone attack?
WARZONES
Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.
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