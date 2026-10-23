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Has Russia Weaponised its Fishing Fleet Against Britain?

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Russian fishing vessels have spent hundreds of hours over Britain’s crucial undersea cables. Is Russia preparing for its next grey zone attack?

Tom and James discus the latest reports that Trump and Netanyahu will strike Iran again after the Midterms, the situation in Ukraine as Russia reverts to its ‘Grozny doctrine’ of deliberately attacking civilian targets, and whether Britain needs to adopt a far more aggressive posture to Russian militarised fishing vessels conducting surveillance on Britain’s critical national infrastructure.

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