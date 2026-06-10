TRUMP vs IRAN (Round 3) 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 with Andrew Fox & James Glancy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript121TRUMP vs IRAN (Round 3) 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 with Andrew Fox & James GlancyA recording from James Glancy's live videoJames Glancy and Andrew FoxJun 10, 2026121ShareTranscriptGet more from Outpost in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksOUTPOSTSubscribeAuthorsAndrew FoxJames GlancyRecent PostsIran War 🇮🇷- Ceasefire Over?Apr 21 • James Glancy and Tom TugendhatEconomic Armageddon? Iran war with Liam HalliganMar 19 • James Glancy and Liam Halligan2025 Review of the Year with Tom Tugendhat & James GlancyDec 29, 2025 • James Glancy and Tom TugendhatThe End of Trial by Jury? LIVEDec 3, 2025 • Alex Webster, Ed West, and OutpostUKRAINE - Is this deal a surrender?Nov 21, 2025 • James Glancy and Andrew FoxIs Britain a Warzone for Jewish people?Oct 3, 2025 • James Glancy and Jake Wallis SimonsUkraine Front Line Report with James GlancyAug 29, 2025 • James Glancy and Konstantin Kisin