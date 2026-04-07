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Is the Iran War out of control? 🇮🇷

Today Donald Trump threatened that "a whole civilisation will die tonight," if Iran does not re-open the Straits of Hormuz by 8pm EST.
James Glancy's avatar
Tom Tugendhat's avatar
James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat
Apr 07, 2026
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