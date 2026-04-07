Is the Iran War out of control? 🇮🇷

WARZONES

Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.

Over 50 state based armed conflicts exist in the world today. Former British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Former Royal Marine James Glancy analyse these conflicts and report from the front line of Warzones round the world.