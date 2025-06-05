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The Beatles: How to make the greatest songwriting partnership in history

Ian Leslie discusses his new book, John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs.
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If there were a BC/AD moment for modern popular culture, there can’t be a better contender than a church fete in suburban Liverpool where a 15-year-old James Paul McCartney met a 16-year-old John Win…

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