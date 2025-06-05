If there were a BC/AD moment for modern popular culture, there can’t be a better contender than a church fete in suburban Liverpool where a 15-year-old James Paul McCartney met a 16-year-old John Win…
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The Beatles: How to make the greatest songwriting partnership in history
Ian Leslie discusses his new book, John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs.
Outpost and Ian Leslie
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IDEAS
Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.
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